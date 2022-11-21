Two more arrested in connection with Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast for helping terror suspect

Two people were arrested in Karnataka for allegedly assisting terror suspect Shariq in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast.

‘After boarding the auto, he just informed the driver that he wanted to go to the Pumpwell area; apart from that, he didn’t seem to speak to the auto driver,’ Karnataka’s ADGP Alok Kumar said.

‘He had plans to plant the blast at some location, but accidentally it exploded at Naguri. We have detained two people for questioning and probing what kind of relationship they were sharing,’ said ADGP Alok Kumar.

On Saturday, a moving auto rickshaw exploded in Mangaluru, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those injured by burns.

The passenger, who was suspected of having a fake ID, had boarded the auto rickshaw from the Mangalore Railway Junction area at Naguri.

A cooker was recovered from the autorickshaw after the blast. Following the blast, state police increased security at airports, railway stations, markets, bus stops, and tourist attractions, among other places.