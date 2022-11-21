UP Tourism Policy 2022 focuses on Krishna, Ramayana circuits, skips Agra monuments

For the second year in a row, the Uttar Pradesh government appears to have overlooked Agra and its monuments in the recently announced UP Tourism Policy 2022, while including the nearby Mathura district as part of the ‘Krishna Circuit.’

The Ramayana circuit will visit Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Bithoor, and other religious sites related with Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Similarly, the Krishna circuit will include Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Govardhan, Barsana, Nandgaon, Baldev, and other religious sites, while the Buddhist circuit will include Kapilvastu, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Shravasti, Ramgram, and other sites.

The new policy also includes the Mahabharata and Shakti Peetha circuits, which include Hastinapur, Kampilya, Echhatra, Barnawa, Mathura, Kaushambi, Gonda, and Lakshagriha.

Vindhyavasini Devi, from Ashtabhuja to Devipatan, Naimisharanya, Maa Lalit Devi, Maa Jwala Devi, Shakumbhari Devi from Saharanpur to Shivani Devi Chitrakoot, and Sheetla Mata Mau will be extended as part of the Shaktipeeth circuit.

According to Sameer, a social activist, tourism policy should also emphasise eco-tourism by creating new wildlife sanctuaries and forest reserves.