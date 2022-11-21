During treatment for a broken bone, a boy had his arm amputated; his family blames medical malpractice.

The doctor was accused of medical malpractice by the family of a youngster whose arm was amputated below the elbow when the boy was receiving treatment at Thalassery General Hospital for a broken bone.

Dr. Binu Mon has been the subject of a complaint.

On October 30, the child was playing football when he slipped and shattered his arm. His family claims that a week after being hospitalised, the surgeons decided to operate.

The boy’s limb had to be amputated, according to hospital officials, who refuted the allegation, since the boy on the third day after his injury developed a condition known as compartment syndrome.

When the pressure inside and around muscles increases, compartment syndrome happens. The pressure is uncomfortable and sometimes harmful.

The supply of blood, oxygen, and nutrients to muscles and neurons can be restricted by compartment syndrome.

The boy’s family also charged Kozhikode Medical College Hospital of failing to help him receive the required care.