Bribery case; Vigilance dept arrests 2 punjab cops, 1 man

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a police sub-inspector, Bisman Singh, who was previously assigned as a Station House Officer (SHO) in Jalandhar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Resham Singh, as well as a man named Surjit Singh, on Monday for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

According to a VB spokesperson, all the accused were arrested on the complaint of Harjinder Kumar, a resident of Rupnagar district, who approached the VB, alleging that his brother was arrested with his truck in a false case in which the accused showed the recovery of poppy husk in the truck.

The complainant also stated that the sub-inspector Bisman Singh had received Rs 11 lakh in instalments from Surjit and ASI Resham Singh in order to release his brother and the truck loaded from Srinagar.

He also claimed that, despite being transferred to police lines in Jalandhar, the accused police sub-inspector demanded more money through his two other intermediaries to assist him in this police case.

After verifying the facts in the complaint and the material evidence, a VB team arrested Bisman Singh, Resham Singh, and Surjit Singh in the presence of two official witnesses for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

A case had been registered against all of the accused under sections 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to the spokesperson, and further investigation is underway.