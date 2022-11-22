Know how to get pension slips on WhatsApp

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, the State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched a facility through which senior citizens can receive their pension slips on WhatsApp. Pensioners will now able to get their pension slips by just sending a ‘Hi’ message to a mobile number via WhatsApp.

‘Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a ‘Hi’ on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service,’ tweeted SBI.

Once you have sent ‘Hi,’ on the given number, you will receive a message from the bank with three options: Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement, and Pension Slip. Click on Pension Slip, and mention the month you want the slip. A message will pop up on your screen: ‘Please wait for a while as we fetch your Pension details.’