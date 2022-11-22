Toyota to unveil Innova Hycross in India on November 25: Features and specifications

Mumbai: Japanese automakers, Toyota have officially unveiled the new Innova Hycross in Indonesia. The Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) will be sold as Innova Zenix in Indonesia. The MPV will be officially unveiled in India on November 25 and is expected to be sold as Toyota Innova Hycross in the Indian markets.

The new MPV is 4,755mm long 1,850mm wide and has a height of 1,795mm. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,850mm. The Innova Hycross comes with 7- and 8-seat configurations depending on the variant. The Innova Hycross also gets four wheel disc brakes for all variants.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is available in a naturally aspirated form or with fifth-gen strong hybrid tech (the M20A FXS). The former makes 167 bhp, while the hybrid version is expected to generate 185 bhp. The engine uses Atkinson or Miller cycle for greater efficiency. Toyota has also introduced a non-hybrid version of the same 1987cc engine (M20A-FKS), which puts out 174hp and 197Nm, and comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

The MPV gets a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, a choice of captain or bench seats for the second and third row, a panoramic roof, full-LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, faux wood and aluminum finish on the interior, infotainment screens for the rear passengers, rear AC vents, ADAS, and more. Safety features include multiple airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS and EBD among others.

The price of the MPV in India will be announced on Auto Expo 2023. It is expected to be priced between Rs 22 lakh-28 lakh, ex-showroom.