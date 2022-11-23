A man in Delhi strangles his wife to death, called police himself.

In Delhi’s Harsh Vihar neighbourhood, a 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death. After that, on Sunday night, he himself called the police to confess to killing her.

The woman, who was in her thirties, was discovered by a police team who had hurried to the Sushila Garden home. She was lying in a room on the second floor. At a hospital, Archana, the victim, was pronounced dead.

Yogesh Kumar, her husband, who was home at the time, was taken into custody and accused with murder.

According to police, who cited a primary investigation, the victim had borrowed money from a number of sources and the pair was having financial problems.

They claimed that after a violent fight on Sunday, the guy fatally strangled his wife.