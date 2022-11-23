AIIMS server outage, possibly a ‘ransomware attack’; Report

New Delhi: ‘The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, server outage was being investigated by the National Informatics Centre team, who believed it was a ransomware attack’, according to news agency ANI. The server has been down since 7 am, and as of 7:30 pm, the hospital services are operating manually, according to the report.

According to an official source reported by news agency PTI, ‘With the server being down, the OPD and sample collection were done manually, however the sample system for individuals who do not have a Unique Health Identification was disrupted’. The hospital server falling down has resulted in very few samples being taken, the official continued, as each sample obtained needs a barcode for tracking.

To address the cyber security issue, the administration has been having meetings with the IT division and the NIC since the afternoon. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the NIC are being contacted for assistance while steps are being taken to restore the digital services, according to the statement from AIIMS.

The hospital was built in 1956 as a facility of national significance in the nation’s capital to act as a hub for the advancement of excellence across India’s healthcare system, according to the AIIMS website. The website also states that the Department of Biophysics’ computer facility was established at the institute in 1978. At this point, computerisation was on a small scale and was catering only to biophysics.

‘The institute made the decision to expand the facility in 1987, and it was fully operational in January 1989. This institution is involved in patient care activities being computerised, teaching, research, thesis guidance, ‘states the website.