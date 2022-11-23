As severe winter approaches, Ukraine guarantees its citizens refuge.

As a severe winter approached amid repeated Russian attacks that have destroyed its electrical structure, Ukraine’s leadership on Tuesday vowed to build shelters that provide heat and water and urged inhabitants to conserve electricity.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that special ‘invincibility centres’ would be built all around Ukraine to offer electricity, heat, water, internet, mobile phone connections, and a pharmacy for free all the time.

Up to 10 million users have experienced power outages caused by Russian strikes for extended periods of time. The operator of Ukraine’s national power grid stated on Tuesday that the damage was enormous.

The ‘invincibility centres’ will activate with all crucial services if there are any more significant Russian strikes and it is obvious that electricity won’t be restored for several hours, according to Zelenskiy.

The next repercussion of Russia’s nine-month invasion, which has already claimed tens of thousands of lives, dislocated millions of people, and devastated the world economy, authorities have warned that power outages might affect millions of people through the end of March.

Following a string of battlefield defeats, including the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson to the east bank of the Dnipro River, which divides the nation in half, Russia has launched attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Russia is pushing an offensive along a section of the frontline west of the city of Donetsk, which has been held by its forces since 2014, where battles are still going on. According to Zelenskiy on Tuesday, the Donetsk region has been the target of vicious assaults and ongoing shelling for the past 24 hours.