Greece saves hundreds of migrants stranded on a fishing boat

Hundreds of migrants were saved by Greece on Tuesday after the fishing boat they were aboard sent out a distress signal off the coast of Crete, according to the coast guard.

Approximately 400 to 500 people were on board, according to a coast guard official. The rescue, which was hampered by nearly gale-force winds in the vicinity, included assistance from two cargo ships, a navy frigate, and a tanker.

The southern seaside town of Paleochora received the migrants. The spokesman was unable to quickly confirm either the passengers’ nationalities or the precise number on board.

Greece is one of the primary entry sites into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, along with Spain and Italy. The majority of people seeking refuge go from Turkey to Greece, while Greek news outlets claimed Tuesday’s rescuers had sailed from Libya.