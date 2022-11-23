Indian Railways cancels 174 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways fully cancelled 134 trains and partially cancelled 40 trains today. The national transporter has also diverted and rescheduled many trains for today and tomorrow. These trains were cancelled due to various reasons including bad weather conditions, maintenance and operational works.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains’ schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Gonda, Visakhapatnam, Pathankot, Azimganj, Hubli, Asansol, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Madgaon, Ratnagiri, Jaipur, Bina, New Delhi, Kanyakumari, Kollam, Pratapnagar, Mumbai, Pune, Howrah, Sealdah, Ahmedabad, amongst others.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany to face Japan today: Possible playing XI

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

How to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement