Introducing ‘world’s fastest electric scooter’; capable of reaching 100kph in 2.8 seconds

The Horwin Senmenti 0 might be the quickest electric scooter in the world, according to two-wheeler manufacturer Horwin of Austria. The Senmenti 0 electric scooter has a 200 kmph top speed as advertised. The scooter also has a 0 to 100 kmph speed in 2.8, which is comparable to superbikes.

The Senmenti 0 comes with a ‘range extender’ function that allows it to travel further distances, despite the company’s claims of a 300km range when ridden at 88kmph. At this year’s EICMA, a yearly trade expo for two-wheelers held in Milan, the Horwin Senmenti 0 electric scooter was on display. The CR6 Pro, a new electric motorbike from Horwin, was introduced in 2019.

The Horwin Senmenti 0 is rumoured to feature a motor with a peak torque of 600Nm as its secret to achieving such high speeds, while technical data are scant. The motor is connected to a sizable 16.2kWh in its 400V platform. According to the manufacturer, the Senmenti can go 300 km on a single charge when travelling at an average speed of 88 kph. The battery pack can charge from 0 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes and requires a 400V superfast charger. In case one needs to charge accessories, the scooter may also function as a large power bank.

In addition, the electric scooter is anticipated to have hill-descent control, ABS, TPMS, Auto-Hold, Sentry mode, Traction Control, 3 riding modes (Standard, Rainy Day, Sport), keyless entry, rear air suspension, automatic windshield, heated seats and handlebars, adjustable backrests, rear handrests, LED lighting, LCD instrumentation, and other features. Horwin Senmenti 0 availability in which markets has not yet been determined, nor has the launch schedule for the electric scooter been made public. However, it appears unlikely that the scooter will make its way to India anytime soon.