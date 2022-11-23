Kumaraswamy apologises after being caught on camera abusing Karnataka Congress leader

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal Secular JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy drew the ire of the Congress after a video of him abusing Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar went viral.

Kumaraswamy later apologised for using an expletive toward Ramesh Kumar, the 16th Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, saying he had no intention of hurting the Congress leader and that he would never abuse anyone.

Kumaraswamy can be seen boarding a car in the Srinivaspur assembly constituency, which Kumar represents, and using an expletive for the former Speaker while speaking to one of his party workers in a video shared on Twitter by the Karnataka wing of the Congress.

The Karnataka Congress, which shared the video, stated, ‘Politics should not be done on the basis of hate, the words we use, behaviors are the mirror of our personality.’

The Karnataka Congress said, referring to Kumaraswamy, ‘Your use of words… will not bring glory to you, nor will it save the dignity of politics. Elders have shown that politics can be done with mutual respect.’

The leader of the JD(S) was quick to respond, saying, ‘The word I used for former Speaker Mr. Ramesh Kumar hurt me too. The use of that word is not my trademark, nor is it my personality. I am sorry if this word has hurt Ramesh Kumar or others.’

Kumaraswamy expressed regret over the dilapidated state of a school in Srinivaspur assembly constituency’s Bangavadi village. ‘I was outraged to learn that the children had been taking lessons at a horse stall opposite the school for the last two to three years,’ the former Karnataka chief minister said.