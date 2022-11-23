Make sure your name is on the voter list to prevent detention: Mamata Banerjee informs Bengalis

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, asked the state’s eligible citizens on Wednesday to make sure their names are on the electoral list.

In Kolkata, at a state government-sponsored event on land distribution, Mamata Banerjee declared, ‘Poor people can’t be evicted. I’ve heard that railroads have forcibly removed individuals under the guise of building a flyover without providing them with compensation. I won’t permit anyone to drive out migrants from West Bengal.’

She urged attendees at the public event to start protests ‘if your land is seized forcibly, the state will be with you.’ ‘Make sure your name is on the voter list, or otherwise you will be transferred to prison camps in the name of the NRC,’ she continued.

The chief minister further charged that the centre ‘had not released cash for 100 days of work.’

‘Fertilizer is not provided to farmers by the Center. Even a letter to them has been sent by us. If non-cooperation continues, we may have to consider producing fertiliser on our own in the future’ said Mamata Banerjee.

At the occasion, Banerjee gave 4,701 ‘pattas’ of land to underprivileged families from all districts.