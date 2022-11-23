‘No mobile phones’ for children under 18; Historic move by Indian village!

Young people under the age of 18 are prohibited from using mobile phones in a hamlet in the Yavatmal district in Maharashtra’s west Vidarbha region. Children have developed an addiction to playing games and visiting websites that are inappropriate for their viewing, therefore the Bansi village gramme sabha under the Pusad tehsil made the decision.

According to Gajanan Tale, the sarpanch of the Bansi gramme panchayat, all parents have been urged to enforce the restriction on their kids severely. Tale asserted that a formal resolution banning cell phones for kids under 18 was unanimously passed. The sarpanch claims that cell phone addiction plagues the village’s schoolchildren.

‘We are aware that there may be challenges with implementation. However, we shall use counselling to solve these issues. If they violate the ruling, penalties must be applied to them. But this decision has received the complete backing of the community, ‘he said. ‘ At first, we will counsel them, and if we fail to achieve our aim, we will apply a punishment,’ Tale said, noting that the precise dollar amount of the penalty has not yet been determined.