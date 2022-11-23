Owners of Manchester United think about selling the team

The English Premier League soccer team Manchester United announced on Tuesday that it was starting a process to investigate strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the American Glazer family purchased the business.

The Old Trafford club said in a statement that the Glazer family is engaging with financial advisors on the process, which might result in investments like stadium and infrastructure reconstruction or a partial sale of the team.

The Glazers have come under heavy fire for the team’s five-year trophy drought as Manchester United supporters have been calling for a change in ownership. The Europa League and League Cup were their most recent victories in 2017.

Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of United, said in the statement, ‘As we aim to continue constructing on the club’s legacy of success, the board has authorised a thorough study of strategic alternatives.’

In the statement, it was stated, ‘We will explore all possibilities to ensure that we best serve our supporters and that Manchester United optimises the huge development prospects open to the club today and in the future.’