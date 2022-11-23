Police seizes heroin worth Rs 14 crore

Aizawl: The Mizoram Police seized 2.76 kg of heroin worth Rs 13.8 crore in the international market. The seizure was done in Aizawl district of the state after getting specific inputs.

‘A police party along with two civilian witnesses rushed to the spot. On conducting a thorough search in the area after midnight, a big sack containing 22 black polythene parcels were found hidden in the bushes about 12 meters down from the roadside. On checking, 215 soap cases containing heroin, weighing 2.76 kg and valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market, was recovered and seized,’ said a senior police officer.

Also Read: Cricket Kenya announces launch of its mega T10 league in Africa

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.