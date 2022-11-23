Pope fires head of global Catholic charity

Following allegations of employee bullying and humiliation, Pope Francis dismissed the entire leadership of the Roman Catholic Church’s global charity arm on Tuesday and named a commissioner to oversee it.

The leaders of Caritas Internationalis (CI), a confederation of 162 Catholic relief, development, and social service organisations operating in more than 200 countries with headquarters in the Vatican, were involved in the unexpected action.

In a papal decree made public by the Vatican press office, the dismissals of the executive level of CI, which employs more than a million people worldwide, were announced.

In a different statement, the Vatican’s development division, which is in charge of CI, said that an examination of the office atmosphere this year by outside management and psychology specialists discovered lethargy and poor management techniques at its headquarters.

Instances of verbal abuse, favouritism, and general human resources mismanagement that had caused some people to leave were described by current and former employees to Reuters. In Rome, CI is housed in a structure owned by the Vatican.

No proof of financial mismanagement or sexual impropriety was found, but the panel’s work also revealed other significant themes and areas that required immediate action.