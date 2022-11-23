Taking a selfie after surviving a plane disaster, a couple goes viral.

Passengers who survive an aeroplane disaster are either too injured or too dazed to think clearly.

People typically utilise their phones to contact family members or make other emergency calls.

But after escaping a tragic plane crash, one couple took a selfie with their phone. They have also confused the internet by doing this.

According to accounts, on Friday at around 3:30 pm, a firetruck struck the plane as it was set to take off from Lima, Peru’s Jorge Chávez International airport.

Two firefighters who were on the runway, Angel Torres and Nicolas Santa Gadea, lost their lives as a result of the disaster, according to later reports. But nobody on board the aircraft—passengers or crew—died.

One fortunate couple that was able to safely exit the aircraft decided to take a selfie with the wrecked aircraft in the background.

‘When life offers you a second chance,’ #latam, Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi, who is thought to be the man in the picture, uploaded the picture on social media.

The image gained a lot of attention online and was even posted on the A320 Systems Facebook page with the caption: ‘Year’s best selfie. happy that they are ok’.