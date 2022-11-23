Tata Motors launches 2022 Tigor EV: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand, Tata Motors has launched the 2022 Tigor EV in the country. The new updated sedan is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new sedan is offered in 4 trim levels namely XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX.

2022 Tata Tigor EV is powered by a 26 kWh battery pack with IP67 certification. It offers an extended range of 315 km on a single charge. The car has top power of 74 bhp and peak torque of 170 Nm. The updated car features Leatherette upholstery, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Rain Sensing wipers, Auto Headlamps, Cruise Control, Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology- Zconnect, Smartwatch Connectivity, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit as standard across the entire range.

Tata Motors informed that it is extending a free of cost feature update pack to current Tigor EV owners through a software update. These existing customers can have their vehicles upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. Additionally, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a Smartwatch connectivity upgrade. This service can be availed by visiting any Tata Motors’ authorized service center starting 20th December, 2022.