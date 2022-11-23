Tata Tiago NRG CNG launched in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Tata Motors launched Tiago NRG iCNG in the Indian markets. The new car is priced at Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in 4 colours- Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey. Tata Tiago NRG iCNG has been offered in 2 trim options and is named as India’s first ‘Toughroader CNG’ due to ground clearance of 177 mm.

Tata Tiago is the only hatchback in India to come in petrol-only, CNG and all-electric trims. It was launched in 2016 and Tata Motors has sold more than 4.4 lakh units of the hatchback till date.

The new car is powered by 1.2-lite naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine. The engine will develop 72.4 bhp and 95 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 60 litre CNG tank sits within the boot.