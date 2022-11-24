British navy to equip ships with advanced long-range strike missiles

In a new agreement reached by defence minister Ben Wallace with Norway, British navy frigates and destroyers will receive cutting-edge long-range anti-ship missiles, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced in a statement that eleven British Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers will be equipped with Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s Naval Strike Missiles.

The missiles, which are almost 4 metres long, can reach subsonic speeds and strike targets on enemy ships and land at a distance of more than 100 nautical miles (115 miles), according to the MoD.

The surface-to-surface weapon known as the Harpoon will be replaced by the Naval Strike Missiles when it is phased out in 2023.

During a visit to Norway, Wallace noted that the two countries had a long history of defence cooperation. ‘This new arrangement strengthens our Royal Navy with a new surface-to-surface strike capability while cinching our relationship with one of our closest friends.’