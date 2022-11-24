EU Parliament website goes down for hours due to ‘pro-Russia’ hackers

After its legislators branded Russia a state supporter of terrorism, the European Parliament’s website was subject to a denial-of-service attack by ‘Pro-Kremlin’ hackers for many hours on Wednesday, according to the president of the institute.

A little after 1700 GMT, or almost two hours after the institution reported the disruption, the parliament’s website was operational once more.

‘A sophisticated cyberattack is being launched against the European Parliament. A Kremlin-friendly organisation has taken blame,’ shortly after the website was offline, Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, tweeted.