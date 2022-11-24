Everything you need to know about ‘Menstrual Cups’

Menstrual Cups is type of reusable feminine hygiene product. Menstrual cups is a small, flexible funnel-shaped cup made of rubber or silicone that you insert into your vagina to catch and collect period fluid.
Know how to use a menstrual cup:
To put it in:-
Step 1: Make sure your hands are clean. Wash them carefully before using the cup to avoid infections.
Step 2: Apply water or a water-based lubricate on the rim of the cup to insert the cup effortlessly.
Step 3: Fold the menstrual cup in half.
Step 4: Insert the cup rim side facing up into your vagina. It should sit a few inches below your cervix.
Step 5: Rotate the cup once after inserting in your vagina.
Once inserted, you should not feel the cup in your vagina. In case it is a little uncomfortable, it means that you haven’t inserted it properly.
To pull it out:-
Step 1: Begin with washing your hands and making sure that they are clean.
Step 2: Use your index finger and thumb to reach the rim of the cup and then pull out gently.
Step 3: Empty the cup into the toilet or sink and wash until clean for reuse.
