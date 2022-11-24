Franco-German fighter is the top priority, says French Minister

After contradicting remarks regarding the next phase of the $100 billion endeavour, a senior French minister on Wednesday confirmed support for a new fighter jet project led by France and Germany.

On the sidelines of a discussion about European space, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters that FCAS ‘remains an extremely top-level Franco-German aim.’

When questioned about remarks made last week by the president of France’s Dassault Aviation (AM.PA), who downplayed a Berlin government announcement that France, Germany, and Spain had agreed on the next phase, he gave his response. Airbus, which is the project’s representative for Germany and Spain, and Dassault have been at odds.