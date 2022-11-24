Indian Railways to halt Passenger Reservation System for 3 hours on Sunday

New Delhi: The Indian Railways informed that its Passenger Reservation System in Delhi will be suspended for more than three hours on Sunday late at night (November 26-27). The national transporter informed that the services like railway reservation, cancellation, charting, 139 services or customer care service, counter services, and internet booking will be suspended due to online database work and updates. The disruption will begin from 11:45 pm on November 26 till 3:15 am on November 27.

Also Read: State government announces new school timings from December 1

The authority urged all passengers to book their tickets before the date of arrival for confirmation. No services in the Delhi Railways will be available for the period.