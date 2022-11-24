IndiGo launches new international flight services

Mumbai: Low-cost airline company based in India, IndiGo launched flight services to Portugal and Switzerland via Istanbul. The new flight services were launched under its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. The air carrier now has 19 connecting flights through Istanbul to destinations like Geneva, Lisbon, Porto, and Basel.

Earlier on November 22, the airline operated its first international freighter flight between Kolkata and Yangon in Myanmar.

The airline has also announced resumption of flights connecting Hyderabad and Dhaka in Bangladesh. The flight service will be resumed from December 8.IndiGo, the largest passenger air carrier in the country has also decided to operate direct flight services from Hollongi, Itanagar to Mumbai and Kolkata. The new flight services will begin from November 28, 2022.