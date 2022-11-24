Indonesia struggles to provide assistance to earthquake survivors, rescue efforts continue

Authorities in Indonesia battled on Thursday to provide relief to thousands of people who had been displaced by a catastrophic earthquake in western Java, as rescue crews were hampered by landslides caused by rain and challenging mountainous terrain.

At least 271 people were killed and many were left hiding in tents with little medical and assistance supplies after Monday’s 5.6-magnitude earthquake in the town of Cianjur, which is located approximately 75 kilometres (50 miles) south of the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

According to Suharyanto, the head of the disaster mitigation organisation, approximately 200 volunteers have been sent out to help deliver water, quick meals, tents, and diapers to those who have not yet received aid.

While others lined up to get aid packages from volunteers, survivors, particularly the elderly and young children, hid under military tents that had been placed up some distance from the destroyed villages.

Residents of Sukamanah village reported having to ration food and running low on supplies for kids, including milk, diapers, and medicine.

The village chief’s wife, Ema Hermawati, claimed that there was a lack of sanitation because there was no running water and neither portable toilets nor trash cans.

On Thursday, President Joko Widodo made a second trip to the earthquake’s epicentre and urged that rescue and distribution of aid proceed as soon as possible.

He described the rough terrain as ‘steep’ and added that there weren’t enough tents or water. ‘Caution is advised because it is still raining, there are still aftershocks, and the ground is unstable.’