Iran forces young girls to ‘marry prison guards’; A day later, they get ‘executed’!

On September 16, demonstrations were launched in Iran in response to the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was allegedly carried away and assaulted by the morality police for wearing her hijab inappropriately. The Iranian protestors, who have been waging their battle against deadly Islamic repression for weeks, are now being forced to endure a new nightmare.

Iran’s parliament unanimously approved the death sentence last week, and as a result, more than 14,000 people have been detained in connection with nationwide protests. The legislators believe it will serve as a ‘useful lesson’ for those detained and discourage others from joining. Women have chopped their hair, abandoned the required head coverings, and held posters requesting their human rights as part of the demonstrations.

Numerous teenage ladies battling for their futures are among the hundreds of minors who have been detained. The age of criminal responsibility for females is nine, but it is 15 for boys, making Iran one of the last nations in the world to execute ‘juvenile criminals’. However, if a minor is a virgin, it is against the law to execute them.

The girls were married off to prison guards in order to be raped the night before they were killed, a practise that has been well-documented over the years by journalists, families, activists, and even a former leader. A report on the organised rape of virgin girls who were awaiting execution in the country’s prisons, with a focus on the 1980s, was published in 2014 by Justice for Iran. It stated that the practise was widespread and probably had the approval of higher-ranking government officials.

In talks he described in his biography from 2000, the head of the Islamic Republic, Hussein-Ali Montazeri, attempted to speak out against the killings. ‘ I requested that courts abstain from giving females death sentences. I stated the following. But they twisted my remarks, quoting me as saying, ‘Don’t kill girls’. They should be briefly wed before being put to death’,he wrote. According to a current Basiji militia member who spoke to The Jerusalem Post in 2009, he was coerced into participating in similar rapes.

‘When I was 18, I was given the ‘honour’ of marrying young women briefly before they received death sentences. Even if the weddings were legal, I regret it. The girls’ fear of their wedding night was evidently greater than their fear of the morning execution ‘,he remarked. The girls’ faces would be vacant in the morning, as if they were prepared for or desired death. It is reportedly happening right now, in 2022, along with torture, beatings, and horrifying sexual assault, according to activists and family members.