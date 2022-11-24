Italy and France concur that industrial connections need to be strengthened, says Rome

Following discussions with his French counterparts in Paris, Rome’s Industry Minister Adolfo Urso stated on Wednesday that Italy and France concur that they should work to strengthen their economic connections.

According to a statement from Urso’s ministry, ‘France and Italy have on this occasion confirmed the need to strengthen bilateral industrial partnerships, notably in some sectors.’

The statement listed the industries that would need to continue working together. The energy, microchip, fashion, steel, and automotive sectors were in the list.