Money and a suspicious package containing firearms were discovered in J&K’s Samba.

A bomb disposal squad was called after police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Thursday discovered a suspicious package. A cordon has been placed around the Vijaypur locality, where the sealed packet was found.

‘Following trustworthy information, a police team from the Vijaypur police station found a suspicious sealed packet today in a field close to Chhani Manhasan in Samba. The area is intact and undamaged’ reported ANI news agency citing SP Surinder Chaudhary.

The police discovered Rs 45 lakhs in cash, two weapons, and four loaded magazines inside the wrapped package. The package is thought to have been dropped by a drone from the other side of the border.

Early in the morning, a villager told the police about the parcel that was discovered in a field near Vijaypur, according to PTI.

A bomb-disposal team was dispatched right away, and more research is being done.