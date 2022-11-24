‘No one has the right to deny admittance of women in this manner,’ DCW chief sends notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid.

After it was decided to forbid women from entering the Jama Masjid alone or in groups, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, sent a notification to the imam of Jama Masjid. ‘No one has the right to prevent the entry of women in this manner,’ the DCW chief asserted.

The head of DCW stated on Twitter, ‘The choice to forbid women from entering Jama Masjid was a grave error. A woman has the same right to worship as a male does. I’m giving the Jama Masjid’s Imam a notice regarding the same.’

The renowned Jama Masjid in New Delhi has taken the shocking step of forbidding girls from visiting the mosque as Muslim women continue to fight for their rights throughout the world.

According to reports, the Jama Masjid administration has issued a directive prohibiting girls entering the mosque alone or in small groups.

Additionally, there are signs outside Jama Masjid informing visitors that girls are not permitted inside the mosque. The three entrances of the mosque each have a sign board. The signs read, ‘Girls/women are not allowed to enter Jama Masjid alone.’

The masjid administration has stated that women may enter the mosque with their husbands or families, though. People were offended by the directive and even criticised the administration for it, labelling it as having a ‘fundamentalist mentality.’