North Korea criticises Yoon, warns South Korea that sanctions will bring hostility

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his government were referred to as ‘idiots’ by North Korea on Thursday for supporting Seoul’s efforts to put extra sanctions on Pyongyang in response to its missile tests, according to official media KCNA.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, made the comments in a statement released by KCNA and warned that sanctions and pressure will increase the North’s ‘hostility and rage.’

The foreign ministry of South Korea stated on Tuesday that it was considering unilateral measures on Pyongyang. In case the North goes forward with a nuclear test, it was stated that restrictions on the cyber sector were among those being discussed.

This year, North Korea launched a record-high number of ballistic missiles. Washington has been claiming for months that North Korea could perform its first nuclear test since 2017 at any time.

Yoon and his government were described as a ‘running wild dog’ with a bone from the United States by Kim Yo Jong in the statement. ‘If they think that they can escape from the present dangerous situation through’sanctions,’ they must be really idiots as they do not know how to live in peace and comfort,’ Kim Yo Jong said.