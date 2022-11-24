Russia declared as state sponsor of terrorism by the European Parliament

Russia declared as state sponsor of terrorism by the European ParliamentOn Wednesday, the European Parliament declared Russia a state sponsor of terrorism on the grounds that its military operations against civilian targets in Ukraine, such as hospitals, schools, and shelters, were illegal under international law.

European legislators supported a resolution that referred to Russia as a state supporter of terrorism.

Since the European Union lacks a supporting legal system, the action is largely symbolic. As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the bloc has already imposed previously unheard-of sanctions on the country.

Moscow reacted angrily to the decision made by the European Parliament.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, posted on Telegram, ‘I propose designating the European Parliament as a sponsor of idiocy.’

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, praised the European Parliament’s vote to label Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy stated on Twitter that ‘Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to halt its long-standing campaign of terrorism in Ukraine and around the world.’