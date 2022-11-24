Sharad Pawar Reacts to the Maharashtra Governor’s Shivaji Remark with ‘Such People…’

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said on Thursday that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has ‘crossed all the limits’ with his recent remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to the former Union minister, ‘such people’ shouldn’t hold important positions.

At a gathering last week in Aurangabad, Koshyari claimed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a symbol of the ‘ancient days.’ NCP and the Shiv Sena group lead by Uddhav Thackeray criticised him for his statement.

Pawar said in remarks to reporters present: ‘When I heard his remarks about Shiv Chhatrapati, I realised he had gone too far. Yesterday, he did praise Shivaji Maharaj, but he just realised it now.’ ‘I think the President and the Prime Minister should take a decision (about Koshyari). Such people should not be given crucial posts,’ he said.

The NCP chief continued, ‘We did not react against Koshyari earlier in order to retain the dignity of that job since the governorship represents an institution.’