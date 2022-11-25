Anubrata Mondal’s daughter summoned by CBI in connection with Bengal cattle smuggling case

In a cattle smuggling scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned the daughter of Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman and jailed leader Anubrata Mondal for questioning. Sukanya Mondal, the TMC district president’s daughter, was previously summoned to the agency’s New Delhi office on November 2.

Sukanya has been summoned to appear before the ED headquarters on December 1 in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Sukanya’s bank accounts and transactions were to be investigated by the ED. Additionally, properties in her name and those registered with her father would be investigated. According to sources, the ED served a notice on a rice mill owner named Sanjib Mondal, who is considered a close aide of the jailed TMC strongman.

Sanjib Mondal has been summoned to appear before the ED on November 28 in New Delhi.According to the chargesheet in the case, Mondal’s daughter’s annual income of Rs 3.2 lakh in fiscal year 2013-14 increased exponentially to crores in fiscal year 2020-21. Sukanya Mondal and her father are also the owners of several properties.

Senegal Hossain, Mondal’s bodyguard, was questioned by the ED in October 2022. In August 2022, Anubrata Mondal was arrested in the Bengal cattle smuggling case.

With Partha Chatterjee in jail for the SSC scam and Mondal in jail for the current case, experts see it as a major setback for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.