Private bus with over 50 passengers loses control, overturns in Thrissur; Several injured

Thrissur: A private bus carrying around 50 passengers lost control and overturned in Kondazhy. Several people sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.

‘Sumangali’ bus, en route to Thiruvallamala from Thrissur, met with the accident around 7.45 am on Friday. The bus was diverted to Kondazhy owing to maintenance works on the regular route. According to eyewitness, the bus overturned while giving space for another vehicle to pass through. Apparently, the driver was unfamiliar with the new route and that led to the accident.

There were people, including school students, among passengers. However, none of them sustained severe injuries. Soon after the incident, local residents undertook a rescue operation and brought the passengers to safety.