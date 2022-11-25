Unaccompanied women are ‘no longer barred’ from entering Jama Masjid!

After receiving criticism, the Jama Masjid management reversed their order banning the admission of unaccompanied women or girls onto the mosque grounds and made it clear that the decision was solely meant to deter ‘obscene acts’ there.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, told ANI that they had seen several instances of women and girls participating in ‘obscene actions with males’ within the mosque during the last few days. The masjid’s committee made the decision to install a sign at the entrance gates informing visitors that ‘women who are not accompanied by their family members or are alone are not permitted within the mosque’. Someone spotted the warning that was placed a few days earlier on Thursday.

According to the masjid, unaccompanied women regularly encounter males inside the mosque and tend to ‘act inappropriately’ and ‘wait for their dates,’ but those who arrive with family members are permitted admission. Following the announcement, Shahi Imam Bukhari was contacted by Delhi Lieutenant-General V.K. Saxena, who requested that he withdraw the order. The National Commission for Women and the Delhi Commission for Women both outspokenly denounced the decision and asked that the appropriate actions be done.

‘The mosque is a place of prayer, not for couples who engage in inappropriate behaviour,’ declared Shahi Imam Bukhari. Couples are welcome to visit here, but they should only do so to do namaz. ‘After speaking with L.G. Saxena, our administration decided to revoke the order. We merely issued it in order to protect the mosque’s integrity. From this point forward, anytime we witness a couple engaging in such behaviour, we will provide advice and inform their parents to tell them not to’. The management of the mosque does not want to stop anyone from praying.