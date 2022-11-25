‘Verified’ feature is launching next week, with gold, gray & blue checks on Twitter!

The ‘Verified’ function will likely be live next week, according to a message from Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday. Musk made the decision to delay the introduction of the ‘Blue Verified’ badge earlier this week until there is high confidence in stopping imitation. Musk previously hinted that the social media platform would distinguish between organisations and people using different colour checks.

‘Checks are in blue for people, grey for governments, and gold for businesses (celebrities or not). painful but essential’, Musk said in a tweet. The firm had to temporarily stop using the subscription model after the initial launch because bogus accounts started receiving the blue tick verification symbol. A relaunch had previously been scheduled for November 29. Although provisionally, Musk will start the service on December 2.

Twitter had also introduced only the grey tick for media and governmental organisations in order to distinguish between various accounts. They were quickly removed, though. Prior to now, verified posts from journalists, public figures, famous people, and other public figures were only given the coveted blue check mark.