4 females drown in the Kitwad waterfall in Maharashtra while attempting to take pictures, another remains critical

On Saturday, while attempting to take pictures at the Kitwad waterfall in the Kolhapur region of Maharashtra, four girls slipped and perished.

Fifth girl who had fallen into the waterfall was rescued and is now being treated at the government hospital in Belagavi, Karnataka. According to sources, she currently has a grave health condition.

Asia Mujawar (17), Kudrashiya Hasm Patel (20), Rukkasha Bhisti (20), and Tasmiya (20) of Jhatpat Colony have been named as the deceased.

The event occurred while a party of 40 girls from Belagavi, Karnataka, were on a picnic at the Kitwad waterfall in the Chandgad tehsil.

While attempting to capture pictures close to the waterfall, a few of the group’s girls stumbled and fell into the murky water.

All of the girls were saved after the tragedy, and they were taken right away to the hospital. However, the medics pronounced four of them dead.