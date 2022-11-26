After fight breaks out between two school groups, student killed in Lucknow

A fight between the student groups of two Lucknow schools resulted in the death of a student on Saturday. The deceased student was studying in Lucknow Public School and was a 12th grader.

A fight broke out between a few students from Lucknow Public School and Royal Mount Academy after school.

The student was taken to Lucknow’s Lohia Hospital after the altercation but died there before receiving medical treatment.

According to the police, those responsible for the incident will face legal consequences.