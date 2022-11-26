In barely 32 hours, Agra police locate a kidnapped child from Mathura.

Within 32 hours of being taken from Mathura, an abducted toddler was found by Agra Police on Friday. Mayank, the kidnapped boy, was taken while playing outside his home in the Shahganj neighbourhood of the city.

By promptly acting and posting the kidnapper’s images from CCTV cameras on social media, the police were able to catch him. Within a few hours, the relatives of the kidnapper who were residing with him in the Shahganj neighbourhood revealed his whereabouts to the police.

Following questioning, it became clear that the child had been taken to Vrindavan and would soon be sold. Once the child was found and given to his uncle, a police team was dispatched to Vrindavan.

According to Jaiprakash, Mayank’s father, they reside in the Shahganj neighbourhood of Agra’s Satyam Nagar. The majority of the family was away on Tuesday for attending a wedding. The suspect—who is now known as Mohsim kidnapped Mayank while he was playing outside the house’s gate. When they were unable to locate Mayank anywhere, they complained to the police. When the police checked the CCTV cameras in the area, they saw Mohsim escorting Mayank away while holding him in his arms.

Eight teams made up of about 100 police officers and 50 locals were formed as soon as the report of the kidnapping was filed, said SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary.

200 CCTV cameras were examined, and the kidnapper and victim were both visible riding in a battery-operated rickshaw. Due to the fact that Mayank was abducted while playing outside his grandmother’s home, it was assumed that the abductor was familiar with the Deoretha neighbourhood. A collaborative operation to find the child involved Police Intelligence, the Special Operations Group of the police, and Electronic Surveillance.

Locals in the Azampara neighbourhood of Deoretha locality in Shahganj immediately recognised the kidnapper as Mohsin after seeing his pictures on social media. Mohsin was currently residing in Azampara with his family.

The police teams acted swiftly and snatched up Mohsin from his relative’s home where he had returned after giving Mayank to one of his relatives in Vrindavan. By midnight, when a police squad had been dispatched to Vrindavan, Mayank had been found.