Indian actor Vikram Gokhale is reportedly showing steady improvement after being hospitalized earlier this month

According to reports, seasoned Indian actor Vikram Gokhale is steadily becoming better. The actor was admitted to hospital earlier this month and has since been using a ventilator.

On Friday, PRO Shirish Yadgikar, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital Pune, updated the press about the veteran actor’s condition.

‘The actor Vikram Gokhle’s health is slowly but steadily getting better. In the next 48 hours, it’s likely that he will stop needing ventilator support because he is opening his eyes and moving his limbs. His heart and blood pressure are both stable.’

Gokhale has been in the hospital for some time now and is on a life support system. In the early hours of Thursday, a rumour about the veteran’s death surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.

The veteran actor’s death was rumoured to have occurred, but Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar from the Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment declared it was ‘not true.’

On the other side, Gokhale’s daughter informed ANI, ‘He is still in critical condition, is being kept alive and is still alive. Continue to pray for him.’

At the age of 26, the actor made his film debut in 1971’s ‘Parwana,’ which starred Amitabh Bachchan.