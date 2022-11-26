Indian startup launches an indigenous 3D printer for printing ‘human tissues’!

Avay Biosciences, an Indian tech startup, has introduced a homegrown 3D printer that can, according to their claims, print human tissues. Using ‘bioinks’ that are designed to print synthetic living tissues like skin, bioprinting is a technique for replicating tissues. Living cells are supported and nurtured by bioprinting either temporarily or permanently. The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru has installed the first prototype of the ‘Mito Plus’ bioprinter.

Avay, which was co-founded by an IIT Madras alumni, produced the upgraded version of the Bio 3D printer known as Mito Plus using input on the prototype from Dr. Bikramjit Basu’s research group at IISc. It is reportedly one of India’s most sophisticated 3D bioprinters.

Leading research and development organisations in India are already collaborating and working with the start-up, including IIT Madras, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, and BITS Pilani (Goa Campus). The worldwide 3D bioprinting market is now valued at USD 1.3 billion as of 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2027, according to several bioprinting industry estimates.

Regarding the primary uses of ‘Mito Plus,’ Avay Biosciences CEO Manish Amin stated, ‘MITO plus can print a variety of biomaterials. It may be applied to applications for pharmaceutical drug discovery and drug testing. Additionally, it has uses in cosmetology and cancer biology’. He described how bioprinters functioned just like 3D printers, except instead of printing out objects made of plastic, metal, or powder, they deposit layers of biomaterials, which may also contain living cells, to create intricate structures like skin tissue and liver tissue.

Suhridh Sundaram, COO of Avay, stated that ‘our approach to the production of wholly new organs begins with the voyage of developing fresh tissue samples — a vital stepping stone for a very lengthy and challenging trip. We are collaborating with ICT Mumbai to have our printers create skin, the most prevalent sort of layered tissue that might aid those who have suffered severe burns. These tissues can also be utilised for toxicological screenings and other diagnostic procedures’, he noted.