Musk on easing Twitter ban: OK with Trump not tweeting, serious error corrected

Following a Twitter poll, in which 51.8% of respondents supported Trump’s return to the microblogging platform, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he is OK with the former US President not tweeting.

Donald Trump, a Republican who just declared his candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential election, said he would continue with his new platform Truth Social even though his account was reactivated as a consequence of the Twitter poll results. Since then, Trump has not tweeted anything.

Elon Musk, dubbed ‘Chief Twit,’ responded to Donald Trump’s hesitation to return to Twitter by saying, ‘I don’t mind if Trump doesn’t tweet. The most important point is that Twitter retracts its serious error in suspending his account despite the fact that there was no breach of the law or the terms of service.’

After his supporters stormed the US Capitol as it was getting ready to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory for president, Donald Trump was permanently blocked (banned) from Twitter ‘because to the possibility of additional incitement of violence.’

‘Deplatforming a sitting President’ damaged Twitter’s reputation among the majority of Americans, Musk continued.

Elon Musk also admitted that he voted (reluctantly) for Biden over Trump in the most recent US presidential election and described himself as a ‘important supporter’ of the Obama-Biden administration.

‘However, since it is the cornerstone of a solid democracy, freedom of speech must come first. I would like to see a moderate and reasonable candidate win the presidency in 2024. Although I have been let down thus far by the Biden administration, I had never hoped that would be the case’ the CEO of Tesla said.

Musk had previously repaired accounts connected to the conservative media personality Jordan Peterson and the parody website Babylon Bee. These reinstatements occurred as a result of Musk’s declaration last month that Twitter will establish a content moderation council with ‘widely different opinions.’