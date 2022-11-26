‘Online learning platform’ for Indian students to be ‘shut down’ by Amazon!

Less than two years after its launch, Amazon.com Inc. said on Thursday that it will close Amazon Academy, an online learning programme for high-school students in India. The Amazon Academy platform was unveiled at the start of last year, at the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which determines admission to the top engineering institutes in India, was one of the competitive exams for which coaching was made available.

According to a statement released by the e-commerce giant, Amazon Academy would be discontinued ‘in a stepwise way to take care of current clients’ as a result of an evaluation. As many edtech firms suffer under the weight of Indian schools and coaching facilities reopening after lockdowns called on by Covid, the winding down is taking place.

Byju’s, a pioneer in the sector, announced last month that it would fire 2,500 employees as it strives to turn a profit. Reuters noted that additional players Unacademy, Toppr, WhiteHat Jr., and Vedantu all announced layoffs earlier this year.