Samyukta Kisan Morcha at Kolkata rally: State and Center don’t care about farmers

The Samyukta Kissan Morcha (SKM), a group of farmers, has taken to the streets in Kolkata today. A delegation from the group will then meet with CV Ananda Bose, the recently appointed governor of West Bengal, to present him with their seven demands.

‘We’ll send a delegation to the governor’s office. We have seven requests for the country, including the immediate dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is suspected of running over farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri with his SUV and the quick implementation of the Minimum Support Price Law and Electricity Act. A better kissan beema yogana must be created in its place,’ said Aveek Saha of the Samyukta Kissan Morcha.

The leaders of the Samyukta Kissan Morcha attacked Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of Bengal, for her plans for the farmers, labelling them as ‘simply lip service.’

‘Mamata Banerjee claims that their revenue has increased threefold during her leadership. Why does she award grants under the Kissan Bandhu Yojana of Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 10,000? Then, taxes on farmers may be better’. Saha added, ‘It’s simply lip service.’

He said that neither the states nor the federal government had any desire to help farmers.