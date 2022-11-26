The Delhi court rejects Satyendar Jain’s request for special food in jail.

Satyendar Jain, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), filed a petition for special food in jail, but it was denied by the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Saturday.

Jain’s request for access to fruits and dried fruits while incarcerated was denied by special judge Vikas Dhall.

Satyendar Jain claimed in his petition that he was denied admission to the shrine as well as ‘Jain food.’ The AAP leader claimed that he only ate fruits and salads and avoided eating conventional food while he wasn’t at the jail.

He claimed that he was forbidden from cooking without first visiting the temple and that, for the preceding few days, he had not been on the fruit-and-salad ‘religious’ diet.

After being detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May in connection with an alleged money laundering case, Jain was taken to the Tihar jail.

His appeal comes days after the BJP published a video showing him enjoying a sumptuous supper while imprisoned in Tihar.

In the video, Jain could be seen starting a lavish lunch with appetisers before going on to salads and other delectable and nourishing foods. The man in the video was always at his disposal, whether it was giving him food or maintaining a trash can close to his chair. There were packaged water bottles in his room as well.