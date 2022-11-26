The public will decide the ‘Oxford Word of the Year’ in 2022 for the first time!

As 2022 draws to a close, it is time to stop and consider the year that was. During this time, well-known dictionaries also reveal their Word of the Year, which either perfectly captures the year, or is the term that has had the most usage or searches. The Word of the Year for 2022 will be decided by public voting this year, a first in the history of Oxford Dictionary. Opening back up has come to symbolise 2022. Though we have been able to physically reconcile and join together once more, our globe yet seems to be more divided than ever.

‘Because of this change, we decided to let the actual judges of language—people from all across the world—have a say in the final stage of our Word of the Year selection process. Every year, Oxford’s pick is influenced by how we use and develop the English language, but for the first time ever, the 2022 Word of the Year will be decided by the general public,’ read the statement. Three words have been chosen from a longlist by a panel of lexicographers as this year’s Word of the Year.

1. The metaverse

The OUP statement states, ‘Usage of this phrase has quadrupled in October 2022 compared to the same month last year, from hybrid working in VR to arguments about the ethics and viability of a totally online future’.

2. #IStandWith

This ‘term,’ created on social media to connect your beliefs to a cause or person, may sometimes further stoke controversy (and occasionally even hate speech) due to its divisive character, from the Ukrainian conflict to the Depp v. Heard litigation’,the statement read.

3. The Goblin Mode

When referencing ‘the notion of eschewing the constraints imposed by society and doing as one pleases. Early usage goes back to 2009 or 2010, however when we emerged from lockdowns throughout the globe, the phrase was formed in opposition to going ‘back to normal’ after a phoney ‘quote’ from Julia Fox brought the expression back into use ‘, reads a statement on OUP’s website.

Voting for one of the three words listed above to become Oxford’s Word of the Year 2022 is available on the OUP website. Elections are open until December 2, 2022, and the winning word will be revealed on December 5.