Thieves dig a tunnel in a railway yard to steal an ‘entire train engine’!

In the Bihar area of Begusarai, a whole diesel engine was taken piece by piece from a railway yard. The entire engine that had been brought there for servicing is said to have been deliberately wrecked by the thieves after they dug a tunnel into the yard and started stealing pieces.

PS Dubey, an inspector with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) station in Muzaffarpur, was quoted by PTI as saying, ‘An investigation into the theft of a diesel engine that was sent to the Garhara yard for maintenance last week was opened at the Barauni police station. Three persons were taken into custody over the course of the inquiry’.

According to him, searches were conducted in a scrap godown in the Prabhat Nagar area of the Muzaffarpur district based on the information they supplied when questioned and 13 bags full of railroad components were found. He stated that the proprietor of the scrap yard is being sought for. He listed some of the recovered objects, which included engine pieces, wheels from old railway engines, and hefty iron railroad components. ‘To get to the train yard, they excavated a tunnel, and they used to transport sacks of stuff like locomotive components through it ‘,said Dubey.

He claims the group also plunders unbolted steel bridges for their parts. An antique steam engine kept on the grounds of the Purnea Court was allegedly sold off by a railway engineer working at Samastipur Loco Diesel Shed last year, which led to his suspension. The engineer allegedly sold the engine using a forged letter from the divisional mechanical engineer of Samastipur, working together with other railroad employees and security personnel.